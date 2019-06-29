Valaika went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's 13-9 win over the Dodgers.

Valaika's blast ignited a rally by the Rockies in the fifth inning, as he took Hyun-jin Ryu deep before adding an infield single on his second turn at the plate in place of starter Antonio Senzatela. It's the infielder's first hits since returning to the big leagues on June 18, having gone hitless in his last 13 at-bats and adding only two walks and a run scored. With a .095 average, Valaika will likely continue to be limited to pinch-hitting duties.

More News
Our Latest Stories