Valaika is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Valaika had started three straight games at second base while filling in for the injured D.J. LeMahieu (hamstring). The recently recalled Daniel Castro will start at second base in his place Tuesday. Valaika is hitting just .096/.145/.154 so far this season, so he's far from a lock to continue starting regularly while LeMahieu remains out.