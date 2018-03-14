Valaika (oblique) returned to action in a minor-league game Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Valaika went 1-for-3 with a single during his first time back on the field since going down with a left oblique injury in late February. He said that he felt good following Wednesday's game and it seems likely that the utility man will be back in Cactus League action in the coming days.

