Rockies' Pat Valaika: Progressing from oblique injury
Valaika (oblique) was able to start hitting off a tee and taking grounders Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Valaika has only appeared in three Cactus League games this spring but is continuing to work his way back from a left oblique injury he suffered in late February. The 25-year-old is expected to be utilized in some sort of utility role in 2018 while D.J. LeMahieu and Trevor Story man the middle infield positions. Expect him to be back in action in the near future.
