Valaika was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Valaika will take the roster spot of DJ Lemahieu, who was sent to the disabled list with a thumb sprain before Monday night's game against San Diego. In 28 games for Colorado, Valaika owns a brutal .330 OPS, so expect him to ride the bench while Daniel Castro gets the bulk of the at-bats at second base in LeMahieu's absence.