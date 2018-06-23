Valaika was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Valaika will provide added depth behind DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado in the infield after spending the past four weeks at the Triple-A level. Over 37 games with the Rockies this season, Valaika is hitting just .120/.185/.173. In a corresponding move, Yency Almonte was optioned to the minors.

