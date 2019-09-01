Valaika was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Valaika made the Rockies' Opening Day roster but hasn't played in the majors since before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old went 6-for-47 (.128 average) before his last demotion, but he fared better at Triple-A with a .953 OPS in 84 games. He'll start at second base and bat seventh Sunday versus the Pirates.

