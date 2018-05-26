Valaika was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies decided to swap Valaika out for Ryan McMahon with Valaika off to a dismal .120/.185/.173 start through 82 plate appearances. Valaika had a healthy .533 slugging percentage in 195 plate appearances with the big club last year and figures return at some point later this summer, but it's starting to look like he may not hit enough to ever become a major-league regular.

