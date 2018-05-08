Rockies' Pat Valaika: Sent down to Triple-A
Valaika was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
DJ LeMahieu was activated from the disabled list, resulting in Valaika being sent to Triple-A. Over 28 games with the big club, Valaika has hit a bleak .103/.175/.155.
