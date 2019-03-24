Rockies' Pat Valaika: Sent to minor-league camp
Valaika was sent to minor-league camp Saturday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Valaika has been passed by Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson in the battle for playing time in the Rockies' infield. His .156/.214/.246 line in 133 plate appearances last season means it's tough to see him play a significant role this year.
