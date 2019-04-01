Valaika was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Valaika will join the big club ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rays with Daniel Murphy (finger) headed to the injured list. It's unclear how long Murphy will remain sidelined at this point, but Valaika figures to fill a utility role in his absence. He hit .156/.214/.246 in 133 plate appearances last season.

