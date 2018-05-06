Valaika is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

It was expected Valaika would emerge as the Rockies' primary second baseman following DJ LeMahieu's (hamstring) placement on the 10-day disabled list in late April, but the 25-year-old has instead been forced to battle Daniel Castro for playing time. With Castro getting the nod at the keystone Sunday, he and Valaika have each received four starts apiece since LeMahieu's shutdown. Until he raises his .103/.175/.155 season line or wrests a larger share of the starts from Castro, Valaika is likely just NL-only fodder.