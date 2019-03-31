Valaika will be called up Monday to replaced the injured Daniel Murphy (finger), Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Murphy's exact timeline is not yet clear, but he has a fractured finger, so Valaika could settle into a utility role for a fair amount of time. Even playing half his games at Coors Field wasn't enough to make him a viable fantasy option last season, however, as he hit just .156/.214/.246 in 133 plate appearances, good for a wRC+ of 9.