Rockies' Peter Lambert: Allows eight runs to Padres
Lambert allowed eight runs on nine hits with three strikeouts across three innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Padres. He did not walk a batter.
Lambert was hit early and often in this one and surrendered four extra-base hits while allowing runs in each of his three innings. He needed 69 pitches to complete his outing and was lifted prior to the fourth, which is unfortunate considering the Rockies had scored nine runs at the time. Lambert was much better in his first two starts, but he'll face another difficult matchup as he tries to bounce back in his next scheduled appearance on the road against the Dodgers.
