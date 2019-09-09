Lambert yielded one run on five hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out four batters in the loss to San Diego. He did not factor in the decision.

It wasn't a terribly impressive start but it was a good turnaround for Lambert after allowing 11 runs combined in his previous two outings. The 22-year-old rookie still owns an ugly 6.86 ERA alongside a 54:32 K:BB. He'll get a rematch against the Padres at home on Saturday.