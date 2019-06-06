Lambert (1-0) picked up the win against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up one earned run on four hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one in the Rockies' 3-1 victory.

Making his big-league debut, Lambert was excellent, fanning nine batters and allowing just a single run before exiting the contest after seven innings and 95 pitches. The Rockies need an arm to step up with Kyle Freeland's early-season struggles landing him in Triple-A Albuquerque, and Lambert couldn't have done much more to show he should continue to be the one to fill that spot.