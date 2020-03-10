Lambert was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old visited with a trainer during the fifth inning before slowly walking to the clubhouse. Lambert gave up four hits, including a home run, and issued one walk across 1.1 innings in relief Tuesday. It is not certain exactly what caused the right-hander to leave the game so abruptly, but more information should be expected following further evaluation.