Rockies' Peter Lambert: Falters in loss to Red Sox
Lambert (2-5) was charged with the loss against the Red Sox on Wednesday after allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings.
Lambert struggled once again, this time giving up a pair of two-run home runs to J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts. The loss was his fifth straight, causing his most recent win against the Cubs on June 11 to become a distant memory. The rookie right-hander, who owns a dismal 6.63 ERA and 1.63 WHIP, will have his work cut out for him once again when he heads to Los Angeles for a Monday matchup at Dodger Stadium.
