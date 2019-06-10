Rockies' Peter Lambert: Getting another start
Lambert is listed as the Rockies' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Cubs in Colorado.
Given that the Rockies are perennially starved for quality rotation options, it was an easy decision for the club to give Lambert a second turn after he aced his big-league debut Thursday against this same Cubs squad. He worked seven innings in the winning effort, striking out nine while allowing only one run on four hits and one walk. That outing came in Chicago, however, so Lambert's fantasy managers will have to take more of a leap of faith in him while he picks up his first start in Coors Field in the rematch. Lambert will tentatively line up for his second start of the week Sunday against the Padres, which will also take place in Colorado.
More News
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Dazzles in debut•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Summoned ahead of debut•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Set for Thursday debut•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: May make debut Thursday or Friday•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: May soon enter big-league rotation•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Returned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal