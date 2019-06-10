Lambert is listed as the Rockies' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Cubs in Colorado.

Given that the Rockies are perennially starved for quality rotation options, it was an easy decision for the club to give Lambert a second turn after he aced his big-league debut Thursday against this same Cubs squad. He worked seven innings in the winning effort, striking out nine while allowing only one run on four hits and one walk. That outing came in Chicago, however, so Lambert's fantasy managers will have to take more of a leap of faith in him while he picks up his first start in Coors Field in the rematch. Lambert will tentatively line up for his second start of the week Sunday against the Padres, which will also take place in Colorado.