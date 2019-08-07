Rockies' Peter Lambert: Hammered by Houston
Lambert (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up nine runs on seven hits and four walks over three-plus innings while striking out one as the Rockies were routed 14-3 by the Astros.
Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel both took the right-hander deep in the first inning, setting the tone for a brutal afternoon. Lambert will carry a 6.87 ERA and 41:16 K:BB through 55 innings into his next start Monday, at home against Arizona.
