Lambert received an invitation to major-league spring training Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old impressed at Double-A Hartford last season with a 2.23 ERA and a 1.2 BB/9. He even earned a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque in the middle of the season, though his stats sunk upon his advancement. He'll get a chance to show his repertoire in front of the big-league brass, though Lambert will likely see a bit more time in the upper levels of the minors before making his major-league debut.

