Lambert allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two across three scoreless innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Lambert hasn't allowed a run in three of his four spring outings and has surrendered zero free passes combined across his last two appearances. However, he's also lacked swing-and-miss stuff, as he's racked up only five strikeouts across nine frames. Lambert is competing for both a rotation and roster spot, and his spring performance should be beneficial to him.