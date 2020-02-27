Lambert spent the offseason reworking his mechanics in an effort to increase his fastball velocity and allow his changeup to gain more effectiveness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After getting a callup from Triple-A Albuquerque last June, Lambert found minimal success, turning in a 7.25 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 5.7 K/9 across his 19 starts. Those poor results prompted the Rockies to have him skip his final start of the season in September so he could get a head start on working with a modified delivery in 2020, something he hopes can make him a full-time contributor in the Colorado rotation. Competing with the likes of Antonio Senzatela, Jeff Hoffman and Chi Chi Gonzalez for one of two available rotation spots this spring, Lambert helped his case for an Opening Day roster berth with a strong outing in his Cactus League debut Tuesday. He kept the Indians off the board in two innings, striking out three while allowing no hits and issuing a walk.