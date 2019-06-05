Rockies' Peter Lambert: May make debut Thursday or Friday
Lambert could be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Thursday against the Cubs or Friday against the Mets, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies haven't announced a replacement in the rotation for the recently demoted Kyle Freeland, but all signs point to Lambert filling the void. Lambert had been scheduled to start Tuesday for Albuquerque, but the Isotopes' decision to scratch him ahead of that game adds fuel to the notion that his next turn will come with the big club. Colorado currently lists Jon Gray as its scheduled starter for Thursday, but Newman notes that it's possible the Rockies push the right-hander so Lambert -- whose last appearance for Albuquerque came May 29 -- doesn't have to wait any longer to resume pitching. In his 11 starts at Triple-A this season, Lambert has posted a 5.07 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB across 60.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...