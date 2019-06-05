Lambert could be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Thursday against the Cubs or Friday against the Mets, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies haven't announced a replacement in the rotation for the recently demoted Kyle Freeland, but all signs point to Lambert filling the void. Lambert had been scheduled to start Tuesday for Albuquerque, but the Isotopes' decision to scratch him ahead of that game adds fuel to the notion that his next turn will come with the big club. Colorado currently lists Jon Gray as its scheduled starter for Thursday, but Newman notes that it's possible the Rockies push the right-hander so Lambert -- whose last appearance for Albuquerque came May 29 -- doesn't have to wait any longer to resume pitching. In his 11 starts at Triple-A this season, Lambert has posted a 5.07 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB across 60.1 innings.