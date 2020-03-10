Rockies' Peter Lambert: Nursing forearm tightness
Lambert was pulled from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds after experiencing forearm tightness, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander figures to undergo additional testing, but for now he remains without a timetable for his return. Lambert struggled before leaving the game, allowing four hings and one walk over 1.1 innings.
