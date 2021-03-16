Lambert (elbow) has been regularly taking part in long-toss throwing off flat ground during spring training, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The Rockies appear to be pleased with how Lambert is advancing through his throwing program as he makes his way back from the Tommy John surgery he required last July. He could be ready to begin mound work by the end of the spring, which would likely put him on track to make his return to game action at some point late in the second half of the season. Colorado will likely place Lambert on the 60-day injured list shortly before Opening Day.