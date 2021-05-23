Lambert (elbow) was recently cleared to resume throwing bullpen sessions, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Lambert will advance to the next phase in his rehab program following July 2020 Tommy John surgery after he experienced no setbacks while throwing off flat grounds. The right-hander should gradually increase the intensity of his bullpen sessions over the next few weeks before testing himself against hitters in live batting practice at some point in June. The 24-year-old will have an outside chance to return from the 60-day injured list late in the second half of the season, but the Rockies likely won't be counting on him to fill a rotation spot.
