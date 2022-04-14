Lambert (forearm) has resumed throwing, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Lambert has been dealing with elbow pain since the start of spring training, and he's on the 10-day injured list as a precautionary measure to begin the regular season. The right-hander was expected to be on a pitch count in 2022 after missing most of last year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it's unlikely that his absence will impact his availability for this season overall. However, it's not yet clear when Lambert will be able to return to game action.