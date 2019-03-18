Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Lambert held his own in big-league camp, compiling a 3.38 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 13.1 innings, but will return to the minors to open the season. The right-hander owns a career 3.76 ERA across parts of four seasons, though he struggled to a 5.04 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in his first taste of Triple-A last year (11 starts, 55.1 innings).

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...