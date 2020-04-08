Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster said Wednesday that Lambert (forearm) is progressing through a rehab program and on track to resume throwing in 3-to-4 weeks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Had the MLB season started on March 26 as originally scheduled, Lambert's moderate right forearm strain might have made him a candidate to open the campaign on the 60-day injured list. Due to the league's ongoing hiatus, however, Lambert will be able to recover from the injury without missing much, if any, game action. If he's able to throw in early May as anticipated, Lambert would likely require around a month to re-condition his arm to handle a starter's workload.