Rockies' Peter Lambert: Shaky win versus Padres
Lambert (3-6) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings, earning the win in Saturday's 11-10 win over the Padres.
Lambert didn't strike out a batter in the contest. It's far from a pretty win, but it still counts. The 22-year-old had a 6.98 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 86.1 innings this season. Lambert's next turn on the mound is expected to be a challenging matchup Friday on the road against the Dodgers.
