Lambert (2-6) was hit with the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over 1.2 innings, striking out two and walking two as the Rockies eventually fell 16-9.

The rookie continues to struggle, as he's now given up 11 earned runs and 14 hits over his last two starts. Lambert hasn't been able to find any consistency since his June callup, as he now sports an ugly 7.19 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 50:29 K:BB over 76.1 innings.