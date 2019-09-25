Lambert has been shut down for the season, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

He looked gassed with a 10.43 ERA in four September starts. Lambert made 19 MLB starts and finishes with a 7.25 ERA. Even though he struggled mightily as a rookie, Lambert will likely be given a chance to compete for a rotation spot in the spring. The Rockies may opt for a bullpen game for Lambert's next and final turn in the rotation, which is Friday in San Francisco.