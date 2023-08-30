Lambert (3-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on nine hits over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out two.

Though Lambert fell to his fifth loss of the campaign, he surrendered just three runs, notching his fourth straight start yielding three or fewer runs. However, he was tagged by Marcell Ozuna for a solo home run in the second inning to mark Lambert's fifth consecutive outing giving up a long ball. Over his last four appearances (23 innings), Lambert owns a 3.52 ERA to go along with a 17:3 K:BB. He's tentatively lined up to take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona for his next start.