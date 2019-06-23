Lambert didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out one.

The rookie avoided any big rallies but was tagged for single runs in the second, third and fifth innings before hitting the showers with the score knotted 3-3. Lambert will take a 5.85 ERA and 16:4 K:BB through 20 innings into his next start Thursday -- a rematch with the Dodgers back at Coors Field.