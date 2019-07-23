Rockies' Peter Lambert: Start pushed to Tuesday
Lambert is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
Rather than reshuffling their rotation after the series opener in Washington was rained out, the Rockies will keep their pitching order in tact, as Lambert will just be pushed back a day in the schedule. Lambert owns an ugly 6.06 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over his first seven big-league starts, but he's performed far better on the road than he has at Coors Field. Over 12 innings on the road, Lambert has allowed only four runs while holding opponents to a .285 wOBA.
