Rockies' Peter Lambert: Strikes out eight in defeat
Lambert (2-2) allowed three runs on nine hits with one walk and eight strikeouts across 5.1 innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Tuesday.
While Lambert did fail to record a quality start, he did work around nine hits to keep the Rockies in the game through six frames. The Rockies, however, couldn't score against Steven Strasburg, and the Colorado bullpen allowed the contest to turn into a blowout. Giving up a lot of hits isn't anything new for Lambert, who's yielded a .308 batting average against. Although the eight strikeouts was his most since his season debut on June 6, Lambert still owns a 5.93 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 41 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Reds on Sunday.
