Lambert (2-4) was charged with the loss against the Cardinals on Friday after surrendering four runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks across 4.1 innings.

The command just wasn't there for the 22-year-old rookie, who did not record any strikeouts for the first time this season. After not allowing any home runs over his last 11 innings, Lambert gave up a two-run shot to Marcell Ozuna in the first frame. The right-hander, who made his major-league debut in early June, has not earned a win since a June 11th contest against the Cubs. Across 14 starts, Lambert owns a dire 6.40 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 44:26 K:BB. He'll have his hands full when he faces the Red Sox on Wednesday.