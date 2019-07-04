Lambert (2-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Rockies fell 4-2 to the Astros, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out two.

After a promising beginning to his big-league career, Lambert has now given up at least three runs in each of his last four starts, serving up eight homers with an 8:4 K:BB over 17.2 innings during that rough stretch. Three of those outings have been at Coors Field, but it still looks like the 22-year-old may need more minor-league seasoning. It remains to be seen whether he'll keep his rotation spot after the All-Star break, but even if he does, Lambert's leash is likely to be a short one.