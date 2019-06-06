Rockies' Peter Lambert: Summoned ahead of debut
Lambert had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lambert is poised to make his big-league debut after posting a 5.07 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB in 60.1 innings with the Isotopes. While the 22-year-old righty has yet to put things together at the highest level of the minors, he could make a case to stick in the Rockies' rotation for more than one turn with a strong performance given the team's starting pitching struggles this season. To make room for Lambert on the roster, Mike Dunn (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day IL, while Harrison Musgrave (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day injured list.
