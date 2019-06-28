Rockies' Peter Lambert: Surrenders five runs in no-decision
Lambert allowed five runs on nine hits with no walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Dodgers. He struck out two.
Lambert allowed a pair of solo home runs in the second inning before conceding three more runs via the long ball in the fifth, when he was removed with two outs. His outing resembled that of Walker Buehler on the other side of this high-scoring affair and he's now allowed 16 earned runs across 12.2 innings over his last three starts. Lambert looks like a different pitcher than the one who impressed in his first two starts, so it remains to be seen if he holds onto his place in the rotation. If he does, he's in line for another tough matchup at home against the Astros.
