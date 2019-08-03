Lambert tossed six innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Lambert's uneven season continues, as Friday's performance is the fourth time he's allowed four or more runs, although the six innings pitched tied his season high. The 22-year-old owns a 5.71 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 52 innings this season, adding 40 strikeouts. He'll have a tough task ahead when he takes on the Astros on Wednesday for his next scheduled start.