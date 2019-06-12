Lambert (2-0) was the pitcher of record in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Cubs after limiting the opposition to one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three in the 83-pitch outing.

After an impressive showing against the Cubs in Chicago in his major-league debut last week, Lambert returned to action for the rematch at Coors Field. The right-hander was able to overcome the tough venue to roll to his second straight win, though he received a quick hook in part due to his spotty control, as he also hit two batters and threw a wild pitch in addition to issuing two free passes. Lambert's next turn will likely come at Coors Field on Sunday against the Padres.