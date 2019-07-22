Rockies' Peter Lambert: Won't pitch Monday
Lambert won't make his scheduled start Monday, as the game has been postponed due to rain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The Rockies have yet to announce their pitching plans for the rest of the week, but there's a chance Lambert will simply have his outing pushed back to Tuesday. Monday's contest will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader.
More News
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Stuck with first loss•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Surrenders five runs in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Solid in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Allows eight runs to Padres•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Two wins in two starts•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Getting another start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...