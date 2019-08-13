Lambert didn't factor into the decision against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up three earned runs on four hits over five innings, recording one strikeout and walking five in an 8-6 defeat for the Rockies.

Lambert fared better in this contest than he did in his last start when he was rocked for nine earned by the Astros, but he was still erratic with his control in issuing five free passes. The rookie now sports a 6.75 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP and a 42:21 K:BB through his first 60 big-league innings. He'll take the mound next in a home matchup against the Marlins on Saturday.