Rockies' Peter Lambert: Yields three runs in quality start
Lambert allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out two batters in the no-decision during the win over Miami.
It was a pretty lackluster outing for Lambert who's now struck out just four batters in his last three starts. The right-handed rookie lowered his season ERA to 6.55 in 66 innings. Lambert will face the Cardinals on the road Friday.
