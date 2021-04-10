Diehl was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday.
Diehl was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of the regular season after he allowed eight runs in 5.2 innings this spring. He'll now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for infielder Alan Trejo, whose contract was selected by the Rockies in a corresponding move. Even if Diehl is claimed on waivers, he's unlikely to have a high-leverage role in the majors this year.
