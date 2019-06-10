Diehl had his contract purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Diehl will replace Seunghwan Oh (abdomen) -- who was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move -- on the active roster and in the bullpen. The southpaw, who was acquired from the Yankees prior to the season, compiled a combined 2.30 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB in 27.1 innings between Albuquerque and Double-A Hartford before earning a promotion.

