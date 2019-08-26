Rockies' Phillip Diehl: Makes jump to bigs
The Rockies recalled Diehl from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Diehl will give Colorado another left-handed option out of the bullpen, but it's unlikely he'll be in line for a meaningful relief role. Aside from two appearances with the big club in June, Diehl has pitched exclusively in the minors this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 56.2 innings between Triple-A and Double-A Hartford.
