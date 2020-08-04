Diehl allowed one run on one hit and no walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Monday's win against the Giants. He didn't factor into the decision.

Diehl made his season debut in the fourth inning of Monday's contest after Chi Chi Gonzalez struggled to limit run production to begin the game. The southpaw was clean for a full inning but gave up a solo home run to Alex Dickerson with one out in the fifth inning, resulting in his removal from the game. Despite Diehl's blemish during his relief appearance Monday, it's encouraging to see him take the mound. He wasn't needed over the team's first eight games this season and is likely to pitch mainly in low-leverage situations in 2020.